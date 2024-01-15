Fans continue to be disappointed by Demi Lovato’s rude behavior during meet and greet

highlight Demi Lovato’s fans have complained about her rude behavior during a meet and greet session.

Two fans shared their negative experiences in 2015, describing how Lovato ignored them.

Lovato admits that dating can be exhausting and challenging.







After first gaining fame as an actor, Demi Lovato took music Took the world by storm and became a major pop star. Thanks to Lovato’s devoted fans who support everything she does, the pop star has amassed an incredible wealth that she spends in lucrative ways.

This is one of the ways Lovato’s fans have supported her career in the past. Paying to meet a popular singer, With that in mind, it’s a shame Many of Lovato’s fans have called her out For the way he was treated in public during his get-together sessions.





Fans complain Demi Lovato allegedly behaves rudely during meet and greet session

In the modern music scene, there are a lot of artists Earned a lot of money from meet-and-greet sessions, Although it’s great for them, some fans have been disappointed by the opportunity to meet their favorite stars. Sadly for many fans of Demi Lovato, they Very disappointed with the singer’s behavior That they spoke against him.





In November 2015, a fan of Lovato named Josh Helfgott took to Instagram Share your dating experience openly, Helfgott, along with a photo of himself with a big smile with Lovato, who seemed quite friendly, revealed how tragic he says his experience was.

“Dear @ddlovato, thank you for taking the time to meet me and my friend Carissa in Seattle. Thank you for not looking us in the eyes, asking our names or saying two words to us. Forcing a 15 year old girl Thank you to your team, who traveled alone to meet you, to squeeze in favor of another group photo.



Helfgott added, “And thank you for keeping your jacket on for photos while your team was collecting wet jackets from fans waiting in the rain to meet you.”

At this point in Helfgott’s post, he stopped pretending he was thanking lovato, “Sorry, I’m being passive aggressive. I’m angry.” Helfgott then said that Lovato looked very happy to meet the fans.

“You have to hurry up, switch off 200 fans in 15 minutes. No way, I thought. But as I walked out of the room, I saw you bang your head on the wall in relief – we Those were your last pictures. The meeting with your fans was over. You didn’t run out – you just stood there.”

Also in 2015, another fan of Lovato used social media speak about the singer’s conduct During the meet-and-greet session. According to that Reddit user, he tried to tell Lovato how much he meant to her, but the pop star mostly ignored him.





“Then I immediately turn to Demi, and I’m like ‘Hi I’m bipolar and anorexic and you’ve saved my life twice, you’re my idol and inspiration,'” (she’s still smiling at the camera, by the way. , carefully focusing on keeping the same face so all the photos come out nice and consistent).”

The Reddit user continued, “Then she turns her head for a second, looks me in the eyes (still with the same smile), and gives me the meanest “…okay” thing ever, then Turns back to the camera. I go like ‘Ummmm what just happened.'”





Ideally, two fans speaking out about Lovato’s meet-and-greet session in 2015 would have changed things. Even if Lovato didn’t personally find out about the negative feedback, it would be great if at least a member of her team found out. More importantly, it would have been great if there weren’t so many complaints about Lovato’s conduct during the meet-and-greet session.

Many artists get much more than the $500 that Demi Lovato charges for their meet-and-greet session. According to Nicki Swift, many artists charge over $1000 for their meet-and-greet sessions. According to the outlet, Lady Gaga fans paid between $1,500 and $2,000, Britney Spears asked $2,525, and Justin Bieber fans paid more than $2,000.

In reality, the second A fan of Lovato came forward to complain About their dating behavior in 2018. After paying $500 to meet Lovato, Mike Peretz complained to Hollywood Life about how the singer was aloof and barely responsive.

“When she took her picture with me, I said, ‘Hey, I just wanted to tell you, I’m bipolar and anorexic and I’ve struggled with a lot of these things. You’ve been a big part of helping me and helping me. You’ve been such an inspiration in getting me to a good place and you’ve literally helped me and saved my life. I just want to say thank you.'” Peretz then explained how Lovato barely responded to him.

“Then, she finally looked away from the camera and said, ‘Okay,’ and then looked back and that was that.”

Demi Lovato says dating sessions are heartbreaking for her

After many fans expressed Demi Lovato’s frustrations with dating and datingThe pop star gave her perspective on interacting with fans during an interview. Speaking to Paper Magazine in 2021, Lovato admitted that their hookup sessions had become shorter.





“It’s tiring, yes, and it’s hard. There are a few reasons why I’ve had less and less socializing over the years.”

Lovato then told that many of her fans like to tell her how inspiring she is. Although they appreciate how meaningful it is, Lovato said that having their fans share their pain with them has a serious impact.

“More than a handful of people will say to you every now and then, ‘You saved my life,’ or they’ll show me the cuts on their wrists. I know they mean well, I know they’re trusting me because They don’t have anything else. But it takes a lot.”



Based on how Lovato describes her interactions with her fans, it’s easy to understand how difficult this can be. On top of that, the fact that Lovato has her own mental health struggles This will make it very difficult to deal with other people acknowledging your problems.