Fans hail Kim Kardashian for gaining weight again after sexy photos in a black bikini and chain around her waist | celebrities

Fans of socialite Kim Kardashian celebrated the celebrity’s alleged recent weight gain after she shared an album with a series of photos in which she poses in a black bikini. In the evaluation of some of the followers of the most famous of the sisters of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she is returning to the physical form that made her famous, contrasting with the “thinness” of the last few months.

“Searching for the soul,” wrote Kim in the caption of the album with the images.

“She is maravilhoooooosa!” praised one person in the post’s comments space. “She gained some weight, she looks great,” said another. “You can’t deny that you’re really beautiful,” declared a third. Someone even included several emojis of flames and little hearts.

Kim has been making waves with her recent physical transformation since early 2022, when she attended the Met Gala in a legendary gown that once belonged to actress Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962). She had to lose seven kilos in a few days to get into the play.

Over the past few months, she and her sister Khloé Kardashian have also been the subject of rumors about the alleged use of a drug aimed at diabetics that would have appetite suppression as a “side effect”, being used for weight loss purposes. The two have yet to comment publicly on the matter.

Kim has an estimated fortune of around US$ 1.7 billion, today equivalent to more than 8.7 billion reais. Currently single, she has four children from her marriage to rapper Kanye West, between 2014 and 2022: North (9 years old), Saint (7 years old), Chicago (5 years old) and Psalm (3 years old).