Fans recreate Barbie trailer to the sound of “Barbie Girl”; watch!

Some fans felt the ‘Barbie’ trailer was missing something and made their own version with the hit ‘Barbie girl’

The most talked about on the internet in the last week was the trailer for the live-action Barbie. In addition to seeing Margot Robbie like the older version of the doll and Ryan Gosling like the more traditional version of Ken, the part of the film directed by Greta Gerwing revealed the other variants of the couple living in an ideal world for dolls. Check out the trailer!

Despite the trailer showing everything fans could expect from a Barbie universe, such as pink things, various looks and references to the doll’s houses and cars, netizens felt that an essential item was missing: the song “Barbie Girl”.

So much so, that they made their own version of the stretch. The unofficial Barbie trailer features the song “Barbie Girl” by the Danish group Aqua. Check out!

The song was released in 1997 and was very successful, as it referred to the Mattel doll, both in the clip and in the lyrics. Watch the clip!

Despite the appeal of many fans for the song to be part of the live-action soundtrack, due to some problems in the past, including legal proceedings, between the band and Mattel, the hit was not included in the production. This information was released by Variety, who spoke with Ulrich Moller-Jorgensenresponsible for the career of Lene Nystromthe lead singer of Aqua.

It is worth remembering that the song had a Brazilian version. In 2005, the singer Kelly Key, released the song “Sou a Barbie Girl”, which is the same melody, but the lyrics are a little different, in addition to being in Portuguese. Look!

In addition to Robbie and Gosling, the film that will arrive on July 21 in theaters features Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Ana Cruz Kayne, Issa Rae, Nicola Coughlan, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Simiu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncutti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Michael Cera, Emerald Fennell, Jamie Demetriou, Ariana Glenblatt, Will Ferrell, Connor Swindells, america ferrera It is Helen Mirren.