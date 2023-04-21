Fans Speculate Gigi Hadid May Have Shaded Leo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid made an acid comment about dating and generated speculation of love frustration

After news that Leo Dicaprio (48) would have a new affair, fans speculate that the model Gigi Hadid (28), pointed out as one of the actor’s affairs, has posted an indirect for the star on his social networks because the model made a joke about dating, which was understood by many as a possible love frustration.

Since last year, rumors that Gigi and Leonardo were getting to know each other better began to circulate and sources close to the celebrities claim that the model wanted exclusivity with the actor and her friends were worried that she would end up getting hurt.

Gigi and DiCaprio began dating after the star ended his four-year relationship with the actress Camilla Morrone (25), and the model, with the singer Zayn Malik (30). However, the affair between the two would have ended in February, according to US Magazine.

In stories, Gigi posted an image of an elderly woman named June holding a sign with her best dating advice, and she replied: “don’t date“. Gigi just posted the image, no comment.

The publication drew attention because it was made days after DiCaprio was spotted enjoying Coachella with the model Irina Shayk (37). Rumors of the Russian being Leonardo DiCaprio’s new suitor began when the two were spotted in an atmosphere of romance during Coachella, a music festival that took place this weekend in the United States.

Leonardo DiCaprio is desperate to end the reputation that he only dates young people

Earlier this year, a source close to the 48-year-old actor told the Daily Mail website that the actor was trying not to associate himself with this image of someone who only dates young girls: “Leo is pretty much single now and he doesn’t like the ‘hype’ suggesting he’s looking for some very young women,” said the insider. “He’s looking for something more mature when it comes to relationships.”