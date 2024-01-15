Fans surprised by his opinion!

So there you have it, one of the most respected and revered German actors and directors, Werner Herzog has built a stellar reputation for himself in Hollywood. A pioneer of cinema and documentaries, Herzog is known for his quirky reputation and often unusual stories, but he remains a man who has made a huge contribution to cinema, with numerous awards to his name.

And while his opinion on other cinematic works will be important, fans can hardly believe what he has to say about last year’s hit film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie. During a recent interview, the director revealed that he thought the film was complete hell and fans had dramatic reactions to his statements.

Margot Robbie plays Barbie (Image via Wikimedia Commons)

Margot Robbie as Barbie needs no introduction (unless you’re a self-hater). The film with Oppenheimer started a phenomenon that almost no one had ever seen. From its unique story to its profound social commentary, Robbie’s film was a major player in a social revolution and a fight against the staunchly misogynistic ideals that continue to rule the world, regardless of progress. Yet Oscar-nominated German director Werner Herzog was not impressed.

The unconventional director was not bothered by the film’s unconventional subject matter. During a recent interview with Piers Morgan (known for hating Barbie), Herzog said: “Barbie, I managed to watch the first half hour. I was curious and I wanted to watch it because I was curious. And I still don’t have an answer, but I have a doubt – is Barbie’s world pure hell? As a viewer you can see pure hell for the price of a movie ticket, the closer you look. Can.”

While their comments seemed to be directed more towards the world of Barbie than the actual story of the film, fans were left wondering if they had seen the same movie that made over $1 billion at the box office.

After his comments went viral, most fans said their opinions don’t matter, but others were seen advising the director to re-watch the film with an open mind. While it doesn’t seem like he’ll be watching the film again, one thing’s for sure, opinions are just opinions, and when the majority agrees that Barbie is a blockbuster, Herzog’s comments don’t matter. Meanwhile, Barbie is available on Max.