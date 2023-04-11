Fans suspect collaboration between Jungkook and Justin Bieber

On April 10, Jungkook surprised the fandom’s ARMYs with an unexpected photo with Scooter Braun.

The photo was posted on Instagram by Scooter Braun, a famous American executive, entrepreneur and talent agent. He is known for managing popular artists like Ariana Grande, The Kid Laroi, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber and many others.

Therefore, fans were excited thinking about a possible collaboration between the South Korean artist and the Canadian. However, so far nothing has been confirmed.

(Photo: Instagram: @scooterbraun)

In the post, the producer appeared with the BTS maknae and tagged Bang Si Hyuk, the founder of HYBE (formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment). The post also contained a caption from Scooter, who expressed his excitement at witnessing the story.

The executive stated:

“It’s always fun to witness history. These are the moments. This one is BIG.”

Many ARMYs quickly flooded the post’s comments section, where they expressed interest in the sudden photo. They claimed that Jungkook’s activities with Scooter Braun hint at a possible solo album. Users even used “JK X JB” online, referring to a collaboration with singer Justin Bieber.

The caption “MAIN POP BOY IS COMING” was also used in his posts, leading fans to be more excited than ever for the song’s potential release. Fans also projected potential artists who would likely work with Jungkook if the activity were a collaboration.