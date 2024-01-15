Fans think Josh Allen’s phone screen is a picture of Hailee Steinfeld

The Buffalo Bills front office has a lot of work to do this offseason without more than 20 pending free agents hitting the market. However, quarterback Josh Allen is using this time to get some much-needed rest.

Allen is spending the majority of the offseason in Southern California, conveniently located near his girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld. While fans were hoping Steinfeld would be with Allen at the 2024 NFL Honors in Las Vegas, the MVP finalist ultimately skipped the ceremony to play trivia with the Barstool Sports team.

“Bussin’ with the Boys” shared a video At that moment Allen joined the crew backstage, where he joked about the Bills star getting an MVP vote. The 27-year-old man was surprised by Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson winning the honorary award, and at the end of the video he casually checked his phone.

One fan account zoomed in to see a close-up of Allen’s lock screen and believed it to be a photo of the quarterback and Steinfeld. Although the image appears too blurry to confirm, Allen’s screen saver of his girlfriend of eight months doesn’t have a huge reach.

While Allen and the Oscar-nominated actress keep a low profile, they have a “serious relationship,” a source told People on Feb. 21.

“They had always planned to spend more time together after the season ended,” the source said. “Things are going really well. They are both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They are unanimous on all this.

“Hailey is in a great place and would love to settle down if she was with the right man.”

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld may debut on the red carpet at the Oscars



Steinfeld was able to spend the bulk of the NFL season in Buffalo, amid the longest strike in TV and film history. While she avoids the Jumbotron, the “Pitch Perfect” star attended nearly every Bills game last season, home and away.

Steinfeld missed the Bills regular season finale because she was performing at the Golden Globes. While Allen and the Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium to win their fourth consecutive AFC East title, Steinfeld walked the red carpet in Los Angeles.

Steinfeld’s film, “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse,” walked away empty-handed at the Golden Globes, but is up for best animated feature film at the Oscars. The 96th Annual Academy Awards will take place March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, where Allen and Steinfeld may make their red carpet debut.

While appearing on “Up and Adams” on February 9, host Kay Adams asked, “Are you going to wear Enchante to the Oscars next month?”

“I can,” replied Alan.

Josh Allen at Up & Adams talks about going to the Oscars next month Hailee Steinfeld’s film “Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse” has been nominated for Best Animation at the Academy Awards.pic.twitter.com/s1BUNC8U1Q – Hailee Steinfeld Source (@SteinfeldSource) 9 February 2024

Enchante, the clothing brand founded by Allen’s best friend, F1 race car driver Daniel Ricciardo, does not make suits or ties. So, Ellen will likely need to shop elsewhere for her Oscars outfit. The “Pitch Perfect” star sat next to Ricciardo at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the Bills-Jaguars game in London.

Hailee Steinfeld breaks her silence on dating Josh Allen at the Golden Globes

While walking the red carpet at the 81st annual Golden Globes last month, Steinfeld addressed engagement rumors regarding Allen.

When asked about the large ring on her finger, she said, “I have a cute little doe,” she said, showing off the shiny little ring. Asked if there was any deeper meaning to the ring she wore on her right hand, she said, “No particular reason.” “Plus I thought it was really cute.”

When asked, “What about a sporty guy?” He replied, “Listen, what isn’t this about? Now let’s go.” Steinfeld also checked in, yelling to a reporter, “Go Bills!” while holding Stefon Diggs’ No. 14 jersey.

“Wrong number, though,” Steinfeld said, clearly wanting to see No. 17 on his shirt.

“I found that spirit at home!” USA TODAY’s Ralphia Aversa Fold. “I’m superstitious.” Steinfeld then nods and says, “Okay, fine.”