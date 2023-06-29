Fans Think They Know Kourtney Kardashian’s Baby Name





When a Kardashian gets pregnant, a lot has to do with baby names. It’s likely that Kourtney, like Kylie, Khloe and Rihanna, waits long after the birth to announce the name. Still, fans think they already know what the baby will be called.

One session of intense social media research was already enough to guess the future baby name.

gender reveal from courtney and travis

Of course, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wouldn’t be there if they were gender reveal There will not be a big event like his three marriages. In the video the couple posted on Instagram, you can see Travis sitting behind a drum set with Kourtney in his lap. Travis then starts drumming and kisses the couple until blue confetti shoots up into the air; Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are giving birth to a son.

In the video, loud cheering can be heard in the background as the gender of this brand new Kardashian baby is revealed. Everyone in the family is very happy with the arrival of the baby and it is reflecting in the reactions as well.

Fans Think They Already Know the Name of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Baby

It’s clear that Kourtney and Travis already have a name. After Kourtney shared beautiful new pregnancy photos from her photo shoot on June 28, Travis hinted that the couple has officially settled on a name for their baby boy. Travis commented on the Instagram post, “i already know his nameWith wink emoji.

And this is definitely the start of the name madness. In November 2021, Travis responded to a Halloween photo of Courtney dressed as Patricia Arquette’s True Romance character Alabama Whitman, saying: “Our son’s name will be Elvis.”

Elvis, then. With a love of rock and roll, the baby name would be fitting for the couple.