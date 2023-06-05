Fans wait at the Zigo Dome for transport after Harry Styles’ concert at The Throw

The Hague

Around 200 visitors to the Harry Styles concert will wait at the Ziggo Dome until around midnight on Sunday before they can go home. And there are more people coming around that time. According to NS, concert-goers could temporarily go to the Zigo Dome because of a fault that halted train traffic around Amsterdam on Sunday evening and which will continue into the night from Sunday to Monday.

Also around Johan Cruyff Arena, several groups of people were still sitting or standing in the street around midnight, waiting for transportation home.

Due to the train failure, many visitors to Harry Styles’ concert had to seek alternative transportation. Water is distributed around midnight at the entrance of Jigo Dome. People can also sit there on the chairs and charge their phones. Although there is no room for all, some people sit on the floor.

“We still have a long way to go and we have a long way to go,” say Ressa and Liske, 18, who have to return to Leeuwarden. They first have to wait till they are picked up and then go home. They say that despite all the problems the two had a great time.

For many others, the evening is a bit ruined. “We’re here until at least 02:30,” say two girls arriving from Belgium. Besides, he was also delayed on the way there. They were just in time for the show. Isa, 18, and Tess, 16, also have to go to school on Monday.

A 42-year-old woman says, “We have to go to Brooklyn and there’s no train.” “But I won’t be going to school tomorrow,” replied her 17-year-old daughter. His mother is a reporter in a local newspaper. “I hope the trains run tomorrow morning and I can get to Brooklyn in time.”

Some other waiting fans say they left before the concert to catch a train. “And then we saw he fell out. So we missed the end of Harry Styles and we’re disappointed about that.”