‘Fans were grateful that I said what I said’ – Metro World News Brasil

JK Rowling has insisted that a section of Harry Potter fans have silently rallied to her over the years, despite the controversy that has raged online around her repeated transphobic comments.

“I have to tell you, a ton of Potter fans were still with me,” said the author in Tuesday’s episode of The Witch Trials of JK Rowling podcast. “And indeed, many Potter fans were grateful that I said what I said,” he continued.

Over the years, Rowling has been criticized by members of her fan base and LGBTQIA+ organizations for reiterating the offensive rhetoric that is linked to the TERF (Trans Exclusive Radical Feminists) movement, which often posits the belief that trans women are not women.

Previously, Rowling said she “absolutely knew” that her fan base would be “deeply unhappy” if she decided to speak out about sex and gender issues because “I could see that they believed they were living the values ​​that I stood for in those books. I could tell they believed they were fighting for the downtrodden, for difference and for justice.”

“Personally, it wasn’t fun and I fear at times for my own safety and especially the safety of my family,” Rowling continued. “Time will tell if I got it wrong. I can only say that I’ve thought about this deeply, hard and long and I’ve heard, I promise, the other side. And I absolutely believe there is something dangerous about this movement and it must be challenged.”

Still, the author acknowledged that it “has hit differently” to be attacked online by people with left-wing political beliefs, rather than conservatives, because “I would assume we share certain values.” She added that she is often “said to betray my own books. My position is that I am absolutely defending the positions I have taken in Harry Potter“, she said. “My position is that this activist movement, in the form it is currently taking, echoes exactly what I was warning about in Harry Potter.”

During the podcast, Rowling said she wrote her controversial June 2020 tweets after opening Twitter and seeing an article about “creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate” that made her “very angry”. In response, she tweeted: “’People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for these people. Somebody help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?’”

In hindsight, Rowling compared the tweet to “throwing a hand grenade at Twitter”. She expanded on her thought process in a follow-up Twitter thread, writing, “If sex isn’t real, there is no same-sex attraction. If sex is not real, the reality experienced by women around the world is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability for many to discuss their lives in a meaningful way. It is not hate to speak the truth.”

Since then, Harry Potter stars including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson have spoken out against Rowling’s rhetoric, while others – including Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham Carter – have come to her defence. To this day, Rowling still stands by “every word I wrote” at the time. “But the question is, what is the truth?” she said. “I’m arguing against people who are literally saying sex is a construct, it’s not real.”