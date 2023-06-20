Farmer Jose sees his stables burning down again: “It’s just bad luck” (Aarscott)

The fire department had to go to a large blaze at Tilltseban in Arshot at 11pm on Monday night. The stable of farmer José Verbist (67) was in flames, along with more than 400 bales of hay. The plume of smoke could be seen for miles. “I experienced it five years ago,” Jose sighs. “We see all our hard work and big bucks go up in smoke.”

Residents of Aarscot who made it a little later on Monday evening saw a huge plume of smoke rising into the sky. It can be traced back to Tilltsebaan, where the fire brigade arrived at the farmer Jos Verbist. “It was my neighbors who first saw the fire,” he says. “I was quietly watching TV. When I came out, flames were already burning above the barn, where I had stored 420 bales of hay. Thankfully no one was in the stables. My animals are also unharmed. (continue reading below photo)

The fire brigade dragged out bales of hay to extinguish them. , © SCL

The fire engine reached in a hurry. “The first thing we secured was the house next door,” says Officer Jan DeCoin. “When tankers arrived with water, we started the real work of extinguishing the fire.” It was a long term job. Even after more than three hours had passed, the fire engines were pulling the burning hay bales one by one to douse the fire completely.

cause of fire

“We brought the fire under control quickly, but there was a lot of hay. Hence the big puff of smoke. When we’re done, there won’t be much left in the barn.” The official suspects spontaneous ignition was the cause of the fire. “We can’t rule anything out yet, but it seems to be the case. With the drought and heat of the last few days, such things are inevitable.” You don’t need a flame to burn straw or hay. The rescue sector says bacterial growth at the core of the bales is sufficient to start the fire.

Ultimately, the fire brigade had to struggle till Tuesday morning to extinguish the fire. “These are always long-term interventions. To be able to extinguish the fire properly, all straw or hay must be separated. That’s why our sector invested, among other things, in a telescopic handler for this type of fire, With which we can do it quickly,” it seems. (continue reading below photo)

© SCL

Monday night was not the first fire for Jose. “Five years ago, another barn burned down, also with a pile of hay,” he sighs. “It’s just bad luck, there’s nothing anyone can do about it. We’ve worked for a long time on our hay supply, but now we see all our labor and huge sums of money going up in smoke.”