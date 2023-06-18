‘Farmer Six Women’ changes: New season no longer has blind dates

farmer looking for wife Adjust the formula. Loyal farmers and farmer’s wives are already recognizable in the picture from the performance episode. Means no more blind dates.

new season starts tonight farmer looking for wife Kicked. It begins with two episodes in which candidates introduce themselves, after which married bachelors can register.

The special thing is that the candidates are clearly visible. It was different in the last season. An anonymous demonstration video was then used. In the first meeting itself, it became clear who the farmer and the farmer’s wife were. But that blind date theory is now being dropped again. From the call episode, the six “looking” farmer and the farmer’s wife are clearly visible.

But all this is not exposed openly and immediately. For example, five farmers and one farmer’s wife have not yet been filmed on their farm. For the performance episode, they go to Wimmertingen Castle, where Dina Tersago is waiting for them. Together they look through their childhood albums and have testimonials from friends and family.

Dina already narrows down the candidates: “In addition to some dairy and meat farmers, we’ve also recruited a biodynamic farmer and a flax farmer for the first time this season.”

‘Kisan Ko Aurat Ki Talash’ every Monday at 8.35 pm on VTM.