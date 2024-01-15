Farming Simulator 19 Download Full Game PC For Free (v1.7.1.0 & DLC’s)

Farming Simulator 19 is an installment of the main game series and is dedicated to agricultural management. It is the largest and most refined part of the game. There are more than 300 machines and vehicles from 100 different manufacturers.

Farming Simulator 19 Game Download for PC

Name Farming Simulator 19 Initial release date November 19, 2018 Editor Interactive Home Approach Modes Single-player video game, Multiplayer video game Series Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Google Stadia, Macintosh operating systems Developers GIANTS Software Category PC Games > Simulation

This installment of the game has more variety of crops and greater reproduction and functionality. The player can grow various types of crops such as wheat, rapeseed, barley, oats, sunflower, corn, soybeans, sugar cane and potatoes.

The livestock consists of animals such as horses, cows, sheep, chickens and pigs. The game has splendid animations and graphics to attract the player to play the game. Vehicle control is more realistic in this installment and you can play on PC, console and mobile device.

What is Farming Simulator 19 about?

Farming Simulator 19 is an installment of the agricultural simulation video game series. It is developed by Giants Software and published by Focus Home Interactive. The game’s locations are based on European and American environments.

Players can raise livestock, farm, cultivate land, and sell assets produced from farming. The Farming Simulator 19 game includes interesting elements such as the appearance of weeds in the crop field and the presence of lime that helps maintain good soil quality and create new fields.

The game has types of multipurpose machinery that would help the player generate tens of thousands of returns from cultivation. The game was released in July 2019 and has since sold over 25 million copies and 90 million mobile downloads. You can enter a completely new exciting farming world with Farming Simulator 19.

How to Play

The basic game revolves around the story that you raise livestock, control types of farm machinery, tend your crops, and finally sell them for a profit. You can use the profits earned to improve your farm with better livestock, crops, and types of equipment.

Farming Simulator 19 has all the advanced types of machines and mechanics. You will find big brands like John Deere as a type of machine that your chosen character can purchase. You will get a huge list of machines that you can buy with your profits and take care of your crops efficiently.

Additionally, this also keeps you up to date with the high standards of today’s real-world farming life. The PlayStation 4 version allows up to 6 players to play together in a cooperative model. This means that you and your friends can take care of the farm together and make more profits.

Features of Farming Simulator 19

Farming Simulator 19 game comes with several new features. We have mentioned the features below. If you have never played before, you can get an overview of the game with the tips mentioned below.

One of the most notable features of Farming Simulator 19 is that you can build your farm. You need to buy plots of land that have fields within them. These lands are also made up of meadows and forests. Once you have won the field and meadows, you can farm them.

You will find many new animals in this installment of a farming simulation game. They will accompany you while you free yourself from the stress of managing the agricultural empire. You will also find birds in the landscape, which are an aesthetic touch to the environment.

In Farming Simulator 19, cotton and oats are the potential crops. For the first time, the crop destruction feature is introduced into the game. However, this feature can be disabled at any time.

This is one of the most important features of the game. Elmer’s Haulmaster and John Deere machinery are available in the game. The gaming community has wanted to use a John Deere tractor to cultivate their farm. You can view all 3D equipment models and buy them too.

Farming Simulator 19 offers many hours of fun and excitement to players and they feel like real farmers. The tasks that the payer must complete in the game can take a long time to finish. Therefore, the player has a decent amount of time to enjoy the game. The single player mode can take around 250 hours to complete. If you play in a group, the hours of play can extend significantly over several hours. The game allows you to play at any difficulty level. When you choose to play on a simpler farm, it is easier to unlock the maximum trophies.

How to Download Farming Simulator 19 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2 : Click on the button Download Farming Simulator 19 for PC

Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Farming Simulator 19 for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Farming Simulator 19: minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i3-2100T @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX-4100 @ 3.6 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8, Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia Geforce GTX 650, AMD Radeon HD 7770 graphics card or better (minimum 2 GB VRAM, DX11 support)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 20 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2 GB

Farming Simulator 19 – Recommended system requirement

Operating system: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6850 3.0 GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5800+

Graphics card: AMD Radeon R9 270 v2 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660

VRAM: 2GB

System memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 20 GB hard drive space

DirectX 9 compatible graphics card

Frequent questions

Why should I install Seasons 19? You should install the game because post-installation modifications bring more realism to the game. Introduce the element of chance and increase the complexity to generate more excitement.

Do I have to start a new game to use the mod? Yes, it is highly recommended to start a new game. The goal of doing this is to eliminate bugs and other problems from the game.

