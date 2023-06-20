Fashion editors have sworn by these chic summer dresses for years

The temperature is slowly but surely starting to rise, our Instagramfeed Overflowing with white beaches, colorful cocktails and revealing-looking photos. Now is the time to dive into your wardrobe and see what your summer wardrobe is still missing. The timeless favorite of fashion editors? Halter dressGiving you a chic yet comfortable look in an instant.

But SS 23 Catwalk We saw it at Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, Acne Studios, Blumarine, Coperni and even Chanel and Hermès in different colors and materials, there was no escaping the photoshoot. Apart from this, style icons Hailey Bieber and Rihanna were also seen in the copy recently. In short: The halter dress is indispensable in your wardrobe. To save you the search, we’re crossovering seven of our favorite copies in advance.

Fashion lovers take note: You’ll be seeing these eye-catching dresses everywhere this spring and summer.

buy the best halter dresses

2

Alexandra Miro Long Halter Dress

€465.00

€325.00 (30% off)

3

and other stories halter dress

4

Mango halter dress with open back

5

sei silk halter dress

6

SAMSØE SAMSØE Satin Halter Dress

7

Mango Open Back Halter Dress

