Fast Food Company Maruchan Launches Game Into The Roblox Metaverse

The Japanese fast food company, Maruchan, announced the launch of its metaverse “Maruchan Land” on Roblox, a game where players can choose their avatar, with which they can play and discover experiences.

Days after its launch, Maruchan Mexico has only four members on Roblox. The Maruchan Roblox microsite states that its customers will be able to access 3 experiences in “Maruchan Land”:

Tour “at full speed” on the slopes of Maruchan.

Explore and collecting ingredients in the Chef’s maze.

Being able to recover the ingredients in the Obby of “Maruchan Land”.

At the beginning of the year, Maruchan released other games as part of its “Gaming Series” but in Fortnite, whose registrations are finalized, where the first place can get 15,000 pesos (750 dollars), the second place some Oculus and the third place will get 5,000 Mexican pesos (250 dollars).

Regarding Fortnite, the “Maruchan Gaming Series ft. Fortnite” will be valid from January 27 to February 27 and the person in charge of the tournament is Maniac Planeación; however, the tournament is not sponsored by Epic Games.

Maruchan focuses its strategy on Mexico

Meanwhile, players will be able to play in a personalized way and will qualify for the final according to their Discord ranking. Therefore, they will not be able to make a team and they will only be able to play two games for each island and the final games will take place under the format of points by position and number of “kills”. The tournament dates are as follows:

January 18 – tournament registration closes. January 20 – February 5 – development of the tournament. February 6 – the winners will be published.

Despite bear market, projections indicate that the metaverse could reach $5 trillion by 2030. However, there are still many obstacles on the way to reaching those levels.

An analysis by BeInCrypto exposed that the metaverse has taken over almost every sector, with modern games now becoming entire universes. Epic Games and Roblox are two big names that got in early and are already benefiting greatly from their metaverse efforts.

To reach $5 trillion, the metaverse needs: Devices (AR/VR, sensors, haptics, and peripherals); interoperability and open standards; facilitating platforms; and development tools.