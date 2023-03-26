Fast & Furious 10 Finale Will Leave Audiences Open-mouthed, Says Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez, Letty from the Fast and Furious franchise, spoke about the end of Fast and Furious 10 in an interview with Collider. According to the actress, the outcome of the film will surprise everyone:

“I think people are going to be very, very surprised and have a lot of open mouths at the end of Fast 10,” Rodriguez said. “It’s going to be like, ‘Really? What?’. This is how they will be in the movie theater. My reaction was ‘Oh my God. What did we do?’” he concluded.

In another recent interview, the actress said that Jason Momoa’s character, new to the franchise, will be the best male villain of all films.

More on the new Fast and Furious

“Throughout many missions and battling every impossible obstacle, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, angrier and faster than every enemy in their path. Now, they face their deadliest opponent: a terrifying threat from the shadows of the past, fueled by a thirst for revenge and determined to tear this family apart and destroy everything – and everyone – Dom loves most.” 10.

“In Fast & Furious 5 in 2011, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug lord Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio de Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’ son Dante (Jason Momoa) witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years hatching a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.”

“Dante’s plot will take Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will unite and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante’s revenge.

In addition to Vin Diesel, stars such as Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior and Rita Moreno will be in the cast.

In addition, actress Gal Gadot, who lived Gisele in the franchise, may be returning to the new Fast and Furious film.

The film was directed by Louis Leterrier, with a screenplay by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau.

Fast and Furious 10 will hit Brazilian theaters on May 19.

