“Fast & Furious 11” will be the last film in the franchise, says website

Fast & Furious 11 will be the last film in the franchise

After taking over from Justin Lin As director of Universal’s upcoming Fast X, the penultimate chapter in the long-running Fast & Furious action franchise that has grossed over $6 billion worldwide, Louis Leterrier will return to direct its latest installment, reports Deadlline.

Not much is known about the 11th main installment in the series, though it’s described as a companion piece to Fast X, which hits theaters on May 19.

The Fast and Furious saga, which began in 2001, is famous for featuring street racers and spies facing various criminals. The tenth film will star street racer Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his team, who seek to protect themselves from the two great enemies that pursue them: the cyber-terrorist Cipher (Charlize Theron) and his mysterious ally, Dante (Jason Momoa), with the help of new friend Tess (Brie Larson).

The cast includes such stars as Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Alan Ritchson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Daniela Melchior, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Rita Moreno, Leo Abelo, Cardi B, and Scott Eastwood, among others. The screenplay was written by Lin and Dan Mazeau, with Diesel, Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Samantha Vincent and Neal Moritz serving as producers.

The director chosen for the film is an Emmy winner, known primarily for his work on the Transporter franchise, starring Jason Statham. Leterrier also directed Clash of the Titans and Now You See Me, as well as hit series such as Lupine and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.