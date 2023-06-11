‘Fast & Furious’ announced for the last time: just wait a little longer



fast x is only doing well in theaters when the sequel is already being discussed. The only part that can be seen right now is ‘Part 1’ fast x, Now we know when to expect ‘Part 2’.

Actor Vin Diesel enjoys sharing information with all his followers on Instagram and now he is doing it again. For example, Muscle Bundle states that the sequel will be shown on April 4, 2025. So we will have to wait a while for the final part (though there could be an eleventh chapter after all).

Worth the Effort

The return of director Louis Leterrier. The script for Part 2 is in the hands of Christina Hodson and Oren Uziel. Despite talk of a possible spin-off of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Agent Hobbs, Diesel says fast x gets priority. He says it is worth the wait.

Thus he says: “For anyone who didn’t know that ‘Fast X’ was only the first part, know that part two is about to be truly incredible. Fast family and studios are about to present something you’ve never seen before,

star

Diesel had nothing but praise for his colleague Jason Momoa, who plays new villain Dante Reyes and does it very convincingly. Diesel continues: “Jason wanted to create something unique and special and he certainly did. He steals the show and has made sure that no one forgets his role,

Momoa will also return for a second installment, which will be a lot of fun against another of his movies minecraft, Both the films will release in April 2025.