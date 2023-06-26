‘Fast & Furious’ spin-off starring Dwayne Johnson gets official title movie

movieIt seems like a saga that will never end, but it will end in 2025 with the Fast and Furious movies. Eventually, the eleventh part will come to the cinema and the story of the main films will be completed. But of course that doesn’t mean we won’t be returning to the action-packed world of Dom and company, as more details have now been revealed. By-product Starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The film, which started as an action film in 2001, became a worldwide sensation with at least ten films, sub- and even an amusement park attraction. Now – 22 years later – the tenth film in the series, ‘Fast X’, is in cinemas in Belgium and the future of the franchise is already in the works. so is one By-product With none other than audience favorite Dwayne Johnson.

Lead actor Vin Diesel pays tribute to late 'Fast and Furious' actor Paul Walker at 'Fast X' premiere

In 2019, Johnson already got his By-product With Jason Statham: ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’, but the next film in the series will revolve entirely around Johnson’s character, Luke Hobbs. The magazine ‘Production Weekly’ also recently revealed the official title of this new ‘Fast’ print: ‘Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Reyes’. He based himself on a list of all the names of planned entertainment industry projects. He obtained the magazine from an unknown and internal source.

Dwayne Johnson (left) and Jason Statham (right) in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.” ©Universal Pictures



in new By-product We’ll also get to know new character Dante Reyes a little better. That role was introduced in the most recent film in the saga, Fast X, and is played by Jason Momoa. when it’s new By-product Will be shown only in the cinema, unfortunately not yet known.

The next installment of the main franchise ‘Fast and Furious’ is tentatively scheduled to release on April 4, 2025.

