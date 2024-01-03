Fast parcel delivery to Cuba at affordable prices

Many Cubans in the United States are looking for speed and affordable prices send parcel to cuba, If you are in this case, the company coffee shipping It has unique and secure options to send your packages in the near future.

coffee shipping specialized in processing parcel to cuba By air and sea. The agency is famous for its delivery time and highly competitive prices.

Send a package to Cuba to celebrate this February 14th

Is your partner in Cuba and you want to surprise him/her with a gift? coffee shipping has improved the logistics of its express air shipment, guaranteeing delivery to different provinces of the island within a period of 7 to 10 days at the doorstep.

This speed in the delivery of packages becomes a key differentiator for those who want to send urgent products to loved ones, especially at a time when Cuban families are in dire need of help.

Save on your parcel shipping: enjoy secure and efficient service

Many people are in a hurry with their shipments, but others prefer to sacrifice urgency and take advantage of cheaper and equally safe methods that allow them to send larger quantities in their packages.

if you wish send large packages to cubaFor affordable prices, coffee shipping Offers you the option of ocean shipping from $2.18 per pound.

This rate allows senders to send a wide variety of products such as food, clothing, shoes, cosmetics, medicines, and home appliances. Yes, you can send more products and more packages at a cheaper price.

Coffee shipping: package to Cuba with everything you need

Café Shipment is not limited to any specific type of cargo. You can add everything from food, medicine, shoes and clothing to household items, hardware and tools to your package.

You can also include motor vehicles, car parts, accessories, tools, paints, varnishes and much more.

The agency offers a wide range of options to meet the needs of shippers, whether it is for personal or business use items. In the latter case, they can carry out the container import process through MSMEs and self-employed workers under their license.

Through café messengers, you can also make money transfers with competitive rates, send meal combos to your family, recharge cell phones, or reserve cars and hotels in Cuba.

The agency strives to be a one-stop solution for its clients. Therefore, they pay special attention to simplifying the process of Sending your parcel to Cuba,

From anywhere in the United States, senders can make their purchases, ship the products to Café Envoy offices and trust that the agency will take care of the rest, guaranteeing safe and timely delivery to Cuba.

Contact directly the company that ships your packages to Cuba

coffee shipping Its office is at 2742 SW 8th St, Suite 23, Miami, FL 33135.

If you would like to visit in person, commercial agents are available Monday to Friday, 9:00 am to 7:00 pm, and Saturday, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. The second option is to contact us directly by phone at 786 535 4905, or through social networks WhatsApp,

send packages to cuba It may be simpler than you imagine. Leave the task in the hands of professionals so that your family receives the postal package faster and it is cheaper and safer for you to help them at this stage of life.