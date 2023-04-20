Fast & Furious 10 gets INSANE, action-packed new trailer; watch now!

Fast & Furious 10 is yet another chapter in the franchise’s history. Vin Dieselwhich returns again as Dominic Toretto to face several enemies and do everything to protect his family. After a troubled production, the feature film is scheduled for May 2023, and promises another epic journey.

And with its release date approaching, the Universal Pictures just revealed your final trailer, showing you everything you need to know to hit theaters next month, and rewatch all these beloved characters in an INSANE story full of fast cars. Check it out below!

Fast & Furious 10 final trailer unveiled

To close this Wednesday, April 19th, the Universal Pictures just unveiled the final trailer for Fast & Furious 10under the direction of Louis Leterrier. The project, whose script was written by Justin Lin It is Dan Mazeaubrings us back to Brazilwith the son of Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), Dante (Jason Momoa) returning to seek justice for his father’s death.

Now, after spending 12 years plotting revenge, dante will lead Dom’s family to hide in Pomegranate, Brazil, London, Portugal and even Antarctica before realizing that the “endgame” revolves around the protagonist’s own son, Brian (Leo Abelo Perry), whose life is threatened due to his father’s sins.

Below, you can check out the final trailer for the feature film.

please note that Fast & Furious 10 will not be the last film in the franchise Vin Dieselbut yes, the penultimate. At the time of its confirmation, the Universal Pictures had revealed that the family history of Dominic Toretto would be closed through the last two films, with Fast & Furious 11 being the wrap of the plot.

Who’s in the cast of Fast & Furious 10?

In the cast of Fast & Furious 10, of course, expect the return of not only Vin Dieselbut also Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, Lucas Black, bow wow, Jason Tobin, john scene, Scott Eastwood It is Anna Sawai.

In addition to them, we also have the addition of Jason Momoawho plays the villain of the project, alongside Daniela Melchior, Cardi B, Leo Abelo Perry, brie larson, Alan Ritchson It is Rita Morenolike this Leo Abelo Perry.

Finally, there are also rumors that Gal Gadot will be returning the franchise as Gisele Harabo, but nothing has been confirmed so far. Next to it, it is pointed out that Don Omar, Tego Calderon It is Kurt Russell they might also make a brief comeback, but again, nothing has been confirmed.

When does Fast & Furious 10 hit the public?

In Brazil, Fast & Furious 10 has a confirmed release date for May 16, 2023reaching all national movie theaters.

After that, the movie should go to the Star+but no premiere date has been revealed at this time.