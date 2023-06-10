“Fast X Part 2” Set For April 2025

With the imminent release of “Fast X” on digital platforms, Vin Diesel has taken to his Instagram to announce a release date of April 4, 2025, for the next entry in the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

As previously reported, “Fast X” is the first of a story to run in two parts, though Diesel may have teased a third. Anyhow, it was previously announced that “Fast X” director Louis Leterrier is returning for “Part 2,” with Christina Hodson and Oren Uziel writing the screenplay.

Then the other week came news of a new spin-off led by Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs character, who returns along with some other supporting talent from the main series. There was no indication at the time when it would go into production.

It begs the obvious question of what’s happening first, with Diesel indicating that the “Fast X” follow-up is in pole position. It also seems that some viewers were not aware of “Fast X”, as Diesel stated in his posting today:

“For those who didn’t know FAST X was just part one, know that part two is going to be an effort from our FAST family and studio like nothing you’ve ever seen.”

Diesel also used the opportunity to congratulate co-star Jason Momoa, who earned rave reviews for his “Fast X” role, with the actor saying: “Jason wanted to try something totally unique and special and Ended up producing the character stealing scene that conquered the world. Don’t forget”.

The new date puts “Fast X Part 2” up against the “Minecraft” movie — both starring Jason Momoa in the entertainer.