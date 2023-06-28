Fat bastards of artists, everything Nazis hate, and a fresh new prince

Because your seating area needs to be maintained too, Humo guides you through the range on small and medium-sized screens every day.

‘look away’



‘I slept with Sable when she was 13, her parents were so rich they couldn’t afford anything,’ Iggy Pop sings on his 1996 record ‘Naughty Little Doggy’. ‘Look Away’ was a song for Sable Starr, one of the so-called child gangs hanging out in the music clubs of LA’s Sunset Strip in the 1970s. The documentary after which the song was named is also about Sable, but mostly about how underage girls have been preyed upon by musicians and managers for decades, and the culture of silence that made this possible. Done.

10:25 pm on canvas

‘Abduction’



The ‘hijacker’ is put on a plane en route from Dubai to the UK and is hijacked halfway through. While the authorities are trying to find out who is behind the kidnapping and what their demands are, passenger Sam Nelson (Idris Elba), a professional negotiator from the business world, does everything to avoid casualties and end the hostage situation without bloodshed. A TV version of thrillers such as ‘Red Eye’ and ‘Non-Stop’, which at the time take place in real time ’24’ and therefore take the same amount of time as traveling from Dubai to London: seven hours. buckle up!

on Apple TV+

Eldorado: Everything Nazis Hate



Fans of the German drama series ‘Babylon Berlin’ know: Berlin of the 1920s was a bustling, chaotic city where much was possible and permitted. The documentary ‘Eldorado’ evokes the atmosphere of the heyday of the twenties with archival footage and re-enacted scenes, but also shows how the rise of National Socialism cast a shadow over Berlin’s nightclubs. The last branch closed its doors in December 1932 and later became the headquarters of the SA, the paramilitary organization of the Nazis.

on netflix

bel air



now this is a story about how Kishore, Will Smith (Jabari Bank), from West Philadelphia, is sent to live with his uncle and aunt in Bel-Air. This may sound familiar to you, but we’re talking about a new one here fresh Prince. Watch the first episode of the Bel-Air remake tonight.

10:15 pm on VTM 3

“Break-Point (Season 1, Part 2)”



Now Serena Williams And Roger Federer to retire and Rafael Nadal And Novak Djokovik Nearing 40, Netflix Wonders: Who Will Be The Next Absolute Tennis Star? Documentary series ‘Break Point’ chronicles the past tennis seasons of ten rising talents.

on netflix

