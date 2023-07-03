Father Coleman greeted festively by his parishioners and the African community: “I will miss all the Turnhout residents like chips and mash” (Turnhout)

Father Coleman was given a celebratory farewell on Sunday in Turnhout. For the past five years, Tanzanian missionary priests have been weekend pastors in eight parishes in Turnhout and Aude-Turnhout. From August, Fr Coleman will train new priests at the seminary in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

Father Coleman Kimario was bid farewell to a mass by his parishioners on Sunday. The festivities began with mass at St. Peter’s Church on the Grote Markt. Flemish and Afrikaans choirs participated in the ceremony in Dutch, French, English and Swahili.

“It was a really special moment,” says the late father. “I was really happy that so many people came together to celebrate. It was a nice gesture towards me and I could feel his appreciation. I was told attractive words and I was really impressed.

During the farewell ceremony, Fr Coleman heard eloquent words.

Father Coleman was the weekend pastor in Turnhout and Aude-Turnhout for about five years. “In 2018 I came to Belgium to pursue my PhD at KU Leuven. I combined my academic studies on ‘Eucharist and Ecology’ with pastoral work in Turnhout, where I was a weekend chaplain. After my studies, I applied to stay in the pastoral unit for an additional year and was approved. For example, last year I was active full-time in nine churches in the eight parishes of Turnhout and Aude-Turnhout.

Father Moses, Father Coleman and Father Emmanuel at the African buffet.

Father Coleman also lived in Turnhout, giving him a special connection to the city. “I will miss everyone at Turnhout, but also the fries and mashed potatoes. Before leaving for my next assignment, I am going on holiday to Tanzania with my mother and family. In August I will move to Kenya, where I will be responsible for education and training at the seminary. In addition, I will also be teaching about worship and rituals at the university in Nairobi.

Father Emmanuel may soon find a Nigerian brother in Turnhout.

Father Emmanuel was having a hard time saying goodbye to his brother. “It is an emotional moment, but it is part of our job. We naturally wish Father Coleman the best and are proud of the work he is doing in Kenya. To promote it, funds are raised for it within the parish, the pastoral unit and the congregation. Those financial resources should enable him to make a decent start in Nairobi. To accommodate the departure of Father Coleman from our pastoral unit, we have applied for a replacement. Maybe a colleague from Nigeria will come soon.

According to Dirk Godecharle, African fathers are a gift from God.

It was also an emotional Sunday for Dirk Godecharle, coordinator of the pastoral unit. “The African Fathers have been active in our parishes since 2016. They are always very well trained and really committed to mastering the language quickly. Their enthusiasm is contagious and gives the church a youthful and refreshing look. Our father is really a gift from God. However, they are missionaries and then you know there will always be a moment of goodbye.

Dorina attends the farewell party with Emmanuelle, Gloria and Anna.

After Mass, members of the African community and parishioners went to the Hall Muletiende for an additional celebratory moment with food sharing, drink, music and dancing. “Of course we didn’t want to miss this special moment because we got to know Father Coleman during the mass celebrations,” says Dorina Pagliaro. “We live in Zwenwen, but we also regularly attend African festivals here in Turnhout. Those groups tend to be more lively and therefore more interesting to the kids, although they can also go on for longer periods of time. Faith is a source of joy and this is exactly what African festivals radiate. Classic Flemish masses are called festivities, but they are more like funerals.