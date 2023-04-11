Father of 12, ex of Mariah Carey says he wants child number 13 with newly single Taylor Swift: ‘I’m in’ | celebrities

1 of 7 Nick Cannon and Taylor Swift — Photo: reproduction/Instagram and Getty Nick Cannon and Taylor Swift — Photo: reproduction/Instagram and Getty

Host, rapper and actor Nick Cannon has definitely not given up on chasing the showbusiness record of 32 children of the late Mr. Catra. The American, father of 12 children – two of them with singer Mariah Carey – even has in mind who could be the mother of child ‘number 13’.

Host of the American version of the reality musical ‘The Masked Singer’, Cannon said he is “betting” on having baby number 13 with the newly single Taylor Swift, following her split from fiancé Joe Alwyn.

The statement, made in jest on ‘The Howard Stern Show’, came after the artist was asked what he would do if Swift hypothetically had the idea of ​​having a child with him. “I’m in”, she replied without hesitation.

“First of all, she’s an amazing songwriter. What I love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her songs,” she commented. In addition, Cannon said that he and the singer have a lot in common, since they lived loving relationships closely followed by the public.

“I think she would bond with me really well,” explained the comedian. “Probably we will understand each other,” he dreamed.

Nick, who has 12 children with six women, began his fatherhood saga in 2011 when he and his ex-wife Mariah Carey gave birth to twins Moroccan and Monroe, now 11. His most ‘recent’ daughter, Halo Marie, is the result of his relationship with Alyssa Scott, who is also the mother of Zen, a baby who was born in 2021, but died at five months of age from cancer.

And 2022 represented a huge leap in the number of heirs for Nick, as before Halo, Legendary, Onyx and Rise were born. All in the SAME YEAR. The Golden, Powerful, Zion, Zillion and Beautiful Zeppelin complete the list.