Father’s Day Gifts for Athletes and Health Enthusiasts

Massage gun, running shoes and helmet for practicing intense physical activities. These are some options to give to the most sporty dads.

There is nothing better than giving the gift of play and happiness. Here are some tips to do it in style.

Theragun Pro Plus

Designed with six cutting-edge treatments, the Theragun Pro Plus goes beyond any other massage gun because percussion therapy is now incorporated into: near-infrared LED light therapy that penetrates deeply into muscles and joints, circulation Stimulates and encourages healing from within; Heat Therapy Designed to speed up the warming process and increase flexibility, this therapy provides immediate and long-lasting relief; Cold therapy (available separately), ideal for reducing swelling and inflammation; Breathing therapy, through vibrations that tell when to inhale and when to exhale, provides the relaxation benefits of deep, slow breathing; And heart rate sensor.

Philips Series 9000 Shaver

With the essence of traditional Philips shavers, but with a very specific added value: artificial intelligence, which helps to achieve the best style with maximum comfort. It provides a personalized and more precise shave, both dry and wet, even on a five-day beard.

Suunto Sonic Bone Conduction Sports Headphones

The ‘little brother’ of the Suunto Wing headphones with bone conduction technology launched in October 2023, the Suunto Sonic weighs 31 grams and is made of titanium and silicone. Resistant to sweat and rain.

smartgoggles

Therabody SmartGoggles provide relief from eye strain, headaches and sleep difficulties using SmartSense technology that personalizes each experience. With Focus, SmartRelax and Sleep modes, these wearable glasses use vibration, massage and heat to provide relaxation and well-being, plus the TheraBody app that provides multi-sensory sound therapy for the ultimate mind-body connection .

UA Infinite Elite Running Shoes

The UA Infinite has great support and reduces the feeling of fatigue thanks to the new elastic UA HOVR+ cushioning.

226ERS thermal drum

In silver and with a capacity of 750 ml, the new 226ERS plastic bottle keeps drinks at the perfect temperature for up to 2.5 hours. Its silicone mouthpiece provides a pleasant sensation in the mouth and the quick-opening valve allows you to administer the liquid regularly and without overflowing.