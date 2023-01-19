FaZe Clan will be without Rain at the start of BLAST

Just hours away from the start of the 2023 competitive CS:GO with the BLAST Premier Spring Groupsone of the great teams suffers a casualty. FaZe Clan confirms the removal of Håvard Nygaard «rain» and his coachRobert Dahlstrom «RobbaN«, for the group stage of the BLAST Premier Spring. The Norwegian player will be on leave while he awaits the arrival of his son along with his partner. On RobbaN’s part, FaZe Clan announces that the withdrawal is due to a personal matter. One of the most outstanding teams in CS:GO will have to put a patch to the template, something that has already been used in other instances. Meanwhile, an interesting detail already seems to reveal who will be the replacement for Rain in FaZe Clan for this BLAST Premier tournament.

CS:GO 2023 has not started normally, FaZe Clan will have a stand in at his first event of the year. The big winner of 2022 will not start 2023 with all the pieces in place. Like in the IEM Katowice last year, FaZe will have to resort to a stand in. Rain will be absent from the group stage of the BLAST Premier spring because she is waiting for the birth of her son. At the same time, RobbaNthe team’s coach, will also not be at the event due to personal problems.

Due to a personal matter, @RobbaN will also be unable to attend BLAST Premier Spring Groups this weekend. He anticipates returning to the team later next week, or ahead of IEM Katowice at the very latest. pic.twitter.com/Eyqb9033r0 — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) January 18, 2023

Although they are sensitive casualties and no one would like to start the year this way, FaZe Clan already knew how to handle similar situations. The European team already shone in IEM Katowice without Rain, having Justin Savage”jks” instead. Like in the PGL Antwerp Major 2022, where the team became champion in the absence of RobbaN in command of the team. However, FaZe Clan you have to show up on friday January 20 against complexity and at the moment he has two positions to fill.

Who will replace Rain and RobbaN in FaZe for the BLAST Premier?

Well for now FaZe Clan has not communicated anything about thisbut a tweet seems to reveal everything. While FaZe Clan keeps Olof Kajbjer”olofmeister» as an inactive player and substitute in the Majors, Rain’s replacement would be another. After a mischievous tweet and a response from Finn Andersen «karrigan“, FaZe captain, everything indicates that Kristian Wienecke «k0nfig» will be the fifth of FaZe Clan. The Danish ex Astralis player would be the stand in of FaZe on this occasion, thus adding his second time with a team like stand in in the last few months. k0nfig he was already with heroic on the BLAST Premier World Finals.

On the coach’s side, FaZe Clan I would do the same as in the Antwerp Major. The person in charge of putting on the helmets and assisting the team would be Edward Han «eddy“, team manager. As we have already seen, FaZe Clan is a team that historically has not suffered the loss of players and the entry of a stand in. Also, with Karrigan in command of the team, the need for the coach will not be crucial for FaZe face this group stage. The European team will be in the B Group of the BLAST Premier Spring Groups beside complexity, og Y Team Liquid. Let’s remember that FaZe needs to be first in the Group to advance directly or otherwise advance through the play-in not to fall to BLAST Premier Spring Showdown.