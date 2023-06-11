FC Barcelona Wishes Lionel Messi At Inter Miami And Has Some Shocking News: “Will Be A Suitable Tribute To Him”

Lionel Messi will go to Inter Miami next season. The Argentine thus put an end to rumors about a possible return to his former club Barcelona. That club reacted hugely to the loss and wished their former player good luck in the States. On top of that, there was a little surprise for the Barcelona fans. This is working on a fitting tribute to Messi.

Lionel Messi’s dream return to FC Barcelona is not going to happen. Former football icon David Beckham’s American Inter Miami will be the Argentine’s new club. He himself has announced this.

Nevertheless, Barcelona showed itself sporting in the choice of Messi. It responded in a press release to the transfer of its club legend. “The player’s father and representative, Jorge Messi, informed club president Joan Laporta a few days ago about the player’s decision to join Inter Miami, despite having received an offer from Barca in view of the wishes of both FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi. informed. Make him wear blaugrana again.

“President Laporta understands and respects Messi’s decision to enter a competition with fewer demands, away from the limelight and pressure of recent years.”

Nevertheless, the Spanish champions had another surprise in store for many fans dreaming of seeing their hero once again at the Camp Nou. “Both Laporta and Jorge Messi agreed to work together to create a fitting tribute to honor a footballer that Barca loved and will always love.”