FC Juárez announces the reinforcements it has acquired from Pumas for CL2024

a few days before the start of closing tournament 2024 of Liga MXMexican soccer teams continue to move their pieces to try to put it together best possible template To fight for the desired title, who is currently in power America,

fc juarez It is one of those institutions that continues to incorporate elements, the last of which came from the ranks UNAM PUMASA team in which for some time he managed to stand out.

Who is the new signing of FC Juarez?

after a few days rumor spread About what Arturo “Palermo” Ortiz Would leave the varsity team to sign with bravesborder team Confirmed arrival this wednesday mexican defense 31 years old.

Through your social networks, the squad chihuahua Shared a video and a photo with which he officially announced the arrival of ‘Palermo’, “Welcome to the range, Arturo Ortiz! The club posted, The Indomitable family is excited about your joining the team.

Although the Aztecs defenders have been an important part in previous tournaments cougarNo longer considered last semester Antonio Mohammedthen dt among them screed, In this opening 2023Ortiz only saw action in 9 games.

Who will FC Juarez debut against in Clausura 2024?

debut of brave of juarez New Mexican soccer tournament set for Sunday 14th January And it will be neither more nor less than against the former team of his last reinforcement, i.e. against cougar,

the duel will take place on the court University Olympic Stadium and will begin 12:00 PM, following rivals of juarez they will be blue Cross (January 19), America (24 January), Atlas (January 28) and Necaxa (3 February).