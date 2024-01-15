FDA approved first aid for frostbite: details

FDA-approved treatment reduces risk of amputation, among other things

(Robin Foster – HealthDay News) — The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Approved on Wednesday first aid For Severe frostbite. Is known Orlumin (Iloprost)He injectable medicine reduces the In cases of deep frostbite, there is a risk of amputation of fingers or toes, the agency said.

“This approval provides patients with the first treatment option for severe frostbite,” the FDA said in a news release. Dr. Norman StockbridgeDirector of the Division of Cardiology and Nephrology in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “Having this new option gives doctors a tool that will help prevent life-altering amputations of frozen fingers or toes.”

Frostbite can range from mild cases that do not require medical intervention and do not cause permanent skin damage, to severe cases in which both the skin and underlying tissue freeze and blood flow stops. In those cases, amputation is sometimes required, the FDA said.

Iloprost is a vasodilator that opens blood vessels and prevents blood from clotting. FDA approval was based on the results of a trial in which 47 adults with severe frostbite were randomly assigned to one of three treatment groups, all of whom received intravenous aspirin and standard treatment.

Group 1 received iloprost intravenously six hours a day for eight days. The other two groups received other drugs that are not approved for freezing, given with iloprost (group 2) or without iloprost (group 3). The main efficacy endpoint was a bone scan performed seven days after the initial frostbite that predicted the need for amputation of at least one finger or toe.

None of the 16 patients who received iloprost alone required amputation, compared with 19% of patients in group 2 and 60% of patients in group 3.

The most common side effects of Orlumin include headache, flushing, nervousness, fast heart rate, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and hypotension (very low blood pressure). Orlumine also carries a warning that it may cause symptomatic low-grade hypotension, the FDA said.

Iloprost was first approved in 2004 to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (high blood pressure).

more information

For more information about hypothermia and frostbite, visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Source: US Food and Drug Administration, news release, February 14, 2024

*Robin Foster. HealthDay Reporters ©The New York Times 2024