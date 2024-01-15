FDA warns against relying on smart watches and rings to measure blood sugar

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned on Wednesday that relying on smart watches and rings to measure blood sugar levels for medical purposes without puncturing the user’s skin could be dangerous and should be avoided, Unless their manufacturers claim otherwise.

FDA warns This applies to any watch or ring that is promoted by claiming that it has the ability to measure blood sugar levels in a non-invasive manner without puncturing the patient’s skin.Regardless of who its manufacturer is, and said that it has not authorized any device of this type.

FDA warning

The FDA clarified that the manufacturers of these smart watches and rings are not authorized to advertise the use of “non-invasive techniques” to measure blood sugar because they do not measure their levels directly, and require consumers to do so for this purpose. They are requested to avoid buying them. ,

The agency also recommends that health care providers discuss the risks of using these unauthorized blood glucose devices with their patients and help them choose an approved device appropriate for their needs.

“The agency is working to ensure that manufacturers, distributors, and sellers do not illegally market unauthorized smartwatches or smart rings that claim to measure blood sugar levels,” the FDA said in the statement.

Who needs to measure blood sugar level

About 37 million Americans suffer from diabetes, a condition that does not allow them to effectively control their blood sugar because they do not produce enough of the hormone insulin or become resistant to it.

This condition makes it necessary for these people to monitor their blood sugar levels periodically through blood tests, which require a finger prick or with a sensor that continuously monitors glucose levels. Inserts a needle just under the skin.

Using unapproved smartwatches and smart ring devices can lead to inaccurate blood sugar measurements, which can have “potentially disastrous” consequences.Dr. Robert Gabay of the American Diabetes Association told the Associated Press.

This can cause patients to take the wrong dose of medications, leading to dangerously high blood sugar levels and possibly mental confusion, coma, or even death.

There are no accurate non-invasive monitors for measuring blood sugar

Several companies are working on non-invasive devices to measure blood sugar, but none have created a product accurate and safe enough to get FDA approval, Dr. David Klonoff, who researched the technology, told the AP. . Diabetes since 25 years.

The technology that allows smart watches and rings to measure metrics like heart rate and blood oxygen isn’t accurate enough to measure blood sugar, said Klonoff, of Sutter Health Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in San Mateo, California. Efforts to measure blood sugar in body fluids such as tears, sweat and saliva are also not ready for their peak.

“It’s a challenge and I think at some point there will be at least one scientist or engineer trying to solve it,” Klonoff said.

In the meantime, consumers who want to accurately measure their blood sugar can purchase an FDA-approved blood glucose monitor at any drugstore.

“It all comes down to risk. If the FDA approves it, the risk is very small,” Klonoff said. “If you use a product that is not approved by the FDA, often the risk is much larger.”

The FDA notice does not include smartwatch applications involving sensors, such as continuous glucose monitoring systems that directly measure blood sugar.

with information from The Associated Press,