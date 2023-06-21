Fearing for Ghent: De Pinte and Nazareth approve merger in principle (De Pinte)

After unsuccessful attempts at reconciliation with Sint-Martens-Latam and Gavre, de Pinte turned his arrows on Nazareth. In late December 2022, title-holding mayor Vincent van Peteghem (CD&V) van de Pinte and mayor of Nazareth Danny Claeys (CD&V) announced they would investigate a merger between their municipalities.

After six months and several information meetings with residents and city councils, the decision has been made. During the city council on Monday evening, both the boards gave their consent in principle. What was decided in Nazareth in 20 minutes took much longer in De Pinte after a vigorous argument. The majority parties CD&V and N-VA voted in favor, with the opposition parties Ruimte and Open VLD voting against. The final approval of the merger will come in December.

human shape

Over the years, the Flemish government wanted fewer municipalities. To encourage mergers, Flanders rewards the merging municipalities by taking part of their debts. An additional boost is the uncertainty about what the next Flemish government will do: with or without financial intervention, leave the option of merging with the municipalities or devolving into a liability. (read more under photo)

De Pinte and Nazareth do not wait and choose each other. A logical choice according to Vincent van Peteghem: “It is a merger on a human scale, in which four separate authentic village centers can retain their individuality to a large extent.” This is why De Pinte absolutely did not want to merge with Ghent. “Then you are one of many sub-municipalities of a large city,” says Van Peteghem.

Resignation

The opposition parties Ruimte and Open VLD condemned the uncertainties associated with the merger. “What will it cost for our municipality and citizens? Hidden taxes will be added that affect families and small self-employed people,” says Evelyn Gomes (OpenVLD). “And who says that after merging with Nazareth we should not merge with Ghent? Are 23,000 residents enough to stop that boat?”

Wim Vanbievliet (Space), like Gomes, noted that De Pinte residents are more resigned than supportive of the merger. “This is the most important decision ever taken at De Pinte. Communication is different from participation. There should be a referendum before moving towards a merger. We are not against mergers, but not in such circumstances either.

Alderman of Finance Christophe Agache (N-VA) stressed that economies of scale would reduce costs. According to van Peteghem, there is a reassuring resemblance between de Pinte and Nazareth. “This is a good basis for further discussions. More and more local authorities and staff are being transferred. The service will become better and more efficient after the merger. Challenges in the field of mobility and climate are also being addressed at a substantially higher level.” best dealt with.

new name

The new municipality will officially start on January 1, 2025. The mayor will be the man or woman from the largest party with the most preference votes. A new name will also have to be found. Citizens can submit certified proposals till 20 September. These are entrusted to a council, which includes other linguists and local experts, entrepreneurs and other people who have links with the municipality. “Some names have been selected from that list. These are put to the vote of the citizens,” says Van Peteghem.