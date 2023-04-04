Featured Hour of April 4, with Exeggcute Shiny?

Find out how to make the most of Exeggcute’s Featured Hour in Pokémon GO. Can Exeggcute shiny be captured? We tell you!

Niantic has scheduled four outstanding hours of Pokémon GO in April. Each of these days is dedicated to a specific Pokémon, offering juicy rewards and bonuses to those who participate. One of the featured Pokémon is Exeggcute, a Grass- and Psychic-type Egg Pokémon that stars in the April 4 Featured Hour. In this little guide, we are going to tell you everything about the Exeggcute Featured Hourand everything you need to know to make the most of this opportunity, including whether Exeggcute Shiny can be captured.

When is the Featured Hour of exeggcute?

The Featured Hour of exeggcute is Tuesday, April 4, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time. During this time, trainers will have the opportunity to catch more Exeggcute and take advantage of the bonuses. However, it is important to note that yes you can catch exeggcute shiny during this event Pokémon GO.

What Bonuses are in the Featured Hour of exeggcute?

During Exeggcute’s Featured Hour, Trainers will get a special bonus of Double Candy when Catching Pokémon. This means that you will have it very easy to get those evolutions that you had pending to complete your Pokédex a little more.

How to prepare for the Exeggcute Featured Hour?

To make the most of Exeggcute’s Featured Hour on April 4th at Pokémon GOIt is important to prepare in advance. here are some tips to consider:

Make sure you have enough Poké Balls and Berries to catch as many Exeggcute as possible.

Keep more than one Incense on hand to attract more Pokémon during the featured hour.

If you have an Exeggcute with good IVs, make sure you capture as much as you can during this time frame to get a strong Exeggutor.

If you intend to get a Shiny Exeggcute and a Shiny Exeggutor in, take advantage of the fact that their availability is increased during this event and that, in addition, you can get double the amount of Candy. You won’t get a better chance!

