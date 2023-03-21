Featured hour of March 21, with Litten Shiny?

Find out how to make the most of Litten’s Featured Hour in Pokémon GO. Can Litten shiny be captured? We tell you!

Niantic has scheduled four outstanding hours of Pokémon GO in March. Each of these days is dedicated to a specific Pokémon, offering additional juicy rewards. One of the featured Pokémon is Litten, a Fire-type Pokémon that stars in the March 21 Featured Hour. In this little guide, we are going to tell you everything about the Litten Featured Hourand everything you need to know to make the most of this opportunity, including whether or not Litten Shiny can be captured.

When is Litten’s Featured Hour?

The Litten Featured Hour takes place on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time. During this time, Trainers will have the opportunity to capture more Litten and take advantage of the bonuses. However, it is important to note that there will be no chance to capture Litten Shiny during this event Pokémon GO.

Schedule – Tuesday March 21, from 6 PM (18:00) to 7 PM (19:00) in Local Time.

What Bonus is in Litten’s Featured Hour?

During Litten’s Featured Hour, Trainers will get a special bonus of Double Stardust when Catching Pokémon. This means that any Pokémon you catch during the highlight hour will give you more Stardust than normal, ideal for powering up or trading creatures.

bonuses – Double Stardust when Capturing Pokémon.

– Double Stardust when Capturing Pokémon. Shiny? – No chance to find Shiny Litten.

How to prepare for the Litten Featured Hour?

To make the most of Litten’s Featured Hour on March 21 at Pokémon GOIt is important to prepare in advance. here are some tips to consider:

Make sure you have enough Poké Balls and Berries to capture as many Litten as possible.

Keep more than one Incense on hand to attract more Pokémon during the featured hour.

If you have a Litten with good IVs, make sure you capture as much as you can during this time frame to take advantage of the Double Stardust bonus on capture to power it up quickly.

If you intend to get a Litten Shiny in Pokémon GO later on, take the opportunity to get lots of Candy during this special hour. Thus, you can end up with a Shiny Incineroar easily.

