Featured hour of March 28, with Popplio Shiny?

Find out how to make the most of Popplio’s Featured Hour in Pokémon GO. Can popplio shiny be captured? We tell you!

Niantic has scheduled four outstanding hours of Pokémon GO in March. Each of these days is dedicated to a specific Pokémon, offering juicy rewards and bonuses. One of the featured Pokémon is Popplio, a Water-type Pokémon that stars in the March 28 Featured Hour. In this little guide, we are going to tell you everything about the Popplio Featured Hourand everything you need to know to make the most of this opportunity, including whether Popplio Shiny can be captured.

Do you want this month’s Pokémon GO Promotions? Get all the free rewards with the March 2023 Promo Codes.

When is Popplio’s Featured Hour?

The Popplio Featured Hour is Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time. During this time, Trainers will have the opportunity to catch more Popplio and take advantage of the bonuses. However, it is important to note that there will be no chance to capture Shiny Popplio during this event Pokémon GO.

Schedule – Tuesday March 28, from 6 PM (18:00) to 7 PM (19:00) in Local Time.

What Bonus is in Popplio’s Featured Hour?

During Popplio’s Featured Hour, Trainers will get a special bonus of Double XP when Catching Pokémon. This means that any Pokémon you catch during the highlight hour will speed up your Trainer Level up.

bonuses – Double XP when Capturing Pokémon.

– Double XP when Capturing Pokémon. Shiny? – No chance to find Shiny Popplio.

How to prepare for Popplio’s Featured Hour?

To make the most of Popplio’s Featured Hour on March 28 at Pokémon GOIt is important to prepare in advance. here are some tips to consider:

Make sure you have enough Poké Balls and Berries to catch as many Popplio as possible.

Keep more than one Incense on hand to attract more Pokémon during the featured hour.

If you have a Popplio with good IVs, make sure you capture as much as you can during this time frame to get a strong Brionne or Primarina.

If you intend to get a Shiny Popplio in Pokémon GO later on, take the opportunity to get lots of Candy during this special hour. Thus, you can end up having a Brionne Shiny or yet Shiny Primalina easily.

Here you have the best Pokémon GO type table. Do you want to know all the strengths and weaknesses of all the Pokémon?

Fountain