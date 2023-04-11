Featured Hour on April 11, with Shellder Shiny?

Find out how to make the most of Shellder’s Featured Hour in Pokémon GO. Can Shellder shiny be captured? We tell you!

Niantic has scheduled four outstanding hours of Pokémon GO in April. Each of these days is dedicated to a specific Pokémon, offering juicy rewards and bonuses to those who participate. One of the featured Pokémon is Shellder, a Water-type bivalve Pokémon that stars in the Featured Hour on April 11. In this little guide, we are going to tell you everything about the Shellder Featured Hourand everything you need to know to make the most of this opportunity, including whether or not Shellder Shiny can be captured.

When is Shellder’s Featured Hour?

The Featured Hour of shellder is Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time. During this time, Trainers will have the opportunity to catch more Shellder and take advantage of the bonuses. However, it is important to note that yes you can catch shellder shiny during this event Pokémon GO.

What Bonuses are in Shellder’s Featured Hour?

During Shellder’s Featured Hour, Trainers will get a special bonus of Double Candy when Transferring Pokémon. This means that you will have it very easy to get those evolutions that you had pending to complete your Pokédex a little more.

Yes, there is a possibility of finding Shellder Variocolor.

How to prepare for Shellder’s Featured Hour?

To make the most of Shellder’s Featured Hour on April 11 at Pokémon GOIt is important to prepare in advance. here are some tips to consider:

Make sure you have enough Poké Balls and Berries to capture as many Shellder as possible.

Keep more than one Incense on hand to attract more Pokémon during the featured hour.

If you have a Shellder with good IVs, make sure you capture as much as you can during this time frame to get a strong Cloyster.

If you intend to get a Shiny Shellder and a Shiny Cloyster, take advantage of the fact that its availability is increased during this event and that, in addition, you can get double the Candy when transferring. You won’t get a better chance!

