Featured Hour on April 18, with Trapinch Shiny?

Find out how to make the most of Trapinch’s Featured Hour in Pokémon GO. Can Trapinch shiny be caught? We tell you!

Niantic has 4 hours highlights of Pokémon GO in April. Days dedicated to a specific Pokémon and juicy rewards and bonuses for participating trainers. One of these April Featured Pokémon is Trapinch, the Ground-type Ant Lion who stars in the April 18 Featured Hour. In this little guide, we are going to tell you everything about the Featured Hour of Trapinchand everything you need to know to make the most of this event, including whether Trapinch Shiny can be captured.

When is Trapinch’s Featured Hour?

The Featured Hour of Trapinch is Tuesday, April 18, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM local time. During this time, trainers will have the opportunity to catch more Trapinch and take advantage of the bonuses. It’s important to put attention on yes you can catch Trapinch shiny during this event Pokémon GO.

Schedule – Tuesday April 18, from 6 PM (18:00) to 7 PM (19:00) in Local Time.

What Bonus is in the Trapinch Featured Hour?

During Trapinch’s Featured Hour, Trainers will get a special bonus of Double XP when Evolving Pokémon. This means that you will have a very easy time leveling up if you combine it with a Lucky Egg and you were saving evolutions to do.

bonuses – Double PX when Evolving Pokémon.

– Double PX when Evolving Pokémon. Shiny? – Yes, there is a possibility of finding Variocolor Trapinch.

How to prepare for Trapinch Featured Hour?

To make the most of Trapinch’s Featured Hour on April 18 at Pokémon GOIt is important to prepare in advance. here are some tips to consider:

Make sure you have enough Poké Balls and Berries to capture as many Trapinch as possible.

Keep more than one Incense on hand to attract more Pokémon during the featured hour.

If you have a Trapinch with good IVs, make sure you capture as much as you can during this time frame to get a strong Trapinch.

Remember that this creature is the beginning of an evolutionary chain and that if you manage to get a Shiny Trapinch you will be able to have Vibrated Shiny and finally, get a Shiny Flygon. Take advantage of the fact that its availability is increased during this event and, incidentally, that the evolutions give you more PX. You’ll end up with a Shiny Flygon! And if you do it right, you’ll even level up!

