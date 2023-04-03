Featured Pokemon Time for April 2023

Pokémon GO is going to offer us a month of April the sea of ​​entertaining. As far as events are concerned, the spring celebration 2023. This will bring us Cutiefly and Ribombee for the first time, and will allow us to catch Pokémon adorned with cherry blossoms. Besides, we already know all the details of the Community Day April 2023that will have Togetic as a big star.

Today, I come to talk to you of another already classic event in Pokémon GO: the Featured Pokemon Hour. This could not be missing, since it has been held in the game for a long time without failing for a single month. Next, I will tell you in detail the creatures and the bonuses that will bring us these next few weeks.

Date and time of the event: it will continue the same as before, every Tuesday of the month from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time of each territory). 🗓

exeggcute shellder

Pokémon GO Featured Pokémon Time for April 2023

This is all the information about it:

Tuesday April 4: exeggcute and double Candy for catching Pokémon.

and double Candy for catching Pokémon. Tuesday April 11: shellder and double Candy for transferring Pokémon.

and double Candy for transferring Pokémon. Tuesday April 18: Trapinch and double XP for evolving Pokémon.

and double XP for evolving Pokémon. Tuesday April 25: Tangela and double Stardust for catching Pokémon.

As you can see, this month we will have three protagonists of Kanto. The only one who breaks the norm is Trapinch (who we met in Hoenn). However, as I always tell you, surely in this event the bonuses are more relevant than the protagonists. And it is that, if we mount it well, we can take advantage of the opportunity to get a lot of Candies, Stardust and XP.

Trapinch Tangela

And here comes the information about the Pokémon GO Featured Pokémon Time for April 2023. Before finishing, I remind you that we already know who will be the raid bosses for this month of April 2023. Do you already have them all registered in the Pokédex?