Featured releases and news of the month

We leave behind a very busy new month at the information level in courts that has also left us with extensive gameplay of the new Zelda.

It seemed like not at first, but What a busy month of March we have hadeither. We haven’t come across many great releases, except for that standout Resident Evil 4: Remake , but the news has been, as they say, red hot. After several weeks of doubts, it seems that Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard is on the verge of candy after the latest positive report from the British authorities (we still have to see what the US says)

Naturally, the operation continues to leave us surprising statements and data from PlayStation and Microsoft that we have collected on the pages of 3DJuegos. But leaving behind this issue of courts, another matter that has occupied us in the writing is the cancellation of E3 2023 . The once great video game fair has lost the support of the big companies in the sector and has finally met the worst forecasts.

Positive news? Of course. we have had a new gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom For those who need to know what news the Nintendo Switch exclusive will bring compared to the previous video game. Besides, Counter-Strike 2 has also been announced, the modernization of the most active shooter on Steam. then a review of the news and releases of the month.

