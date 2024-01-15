Fede Redondo left Inter Miami

Bad news for MLS and especially Inter Miami. Federico Redondo, Young Argentinian midfielder Joe Was linked to Inter Miami as one of the last signings before the start of MLSIt seems that after a sudden turn of events, he will ultimately not be able to make the place in the team like Leo Messi.

As Argentine journalist Pipi Novello declared, Fede Redondo will not arrive Florida franchise despite progress Conversation between Americans and Argentine juniors, Club where center currently plays 21 years old. At present the reasons for the decision to be taken have not been disclosed. This could open a door to River Plate which the player has been interested in. In this transfer window.

in great shape

Federico is the son of famous Real Madrid and Milan midfielder, Fernando Redondo. Physical characteristics and technical characteristics make the discovery Tremendous stylistic similarities between father and son. Apart from being the son of a great world football star, The great pearl of Argentinos Juniors is the nephew of Santiago Solari, another former Champions League champion Real Madrid player. And who enjoyed a brilliant career in Europe.

Inter Miami, an intermediate step

Argentine football has been going through a deep crisis for years, which is costing itself. Financial problems of clubs They are forced to sell their great promises at a young age and at a low price That’s what they could expect with a few more games of experience. Prestieni, Echeverri or Valentin Barco Recent examples of this pervasive problem are Weakens local competitions.

Various leagues from different parts of the world They are taking advantage of the dangerous situation in Argentine football. Brazilian, Portuguese or our own leagues of MLS Are Serving as a bridge to many of the rough diamonds Those who wish to reach the best clubs of the European continent. without moving forward, Thiago Almada is a clear example of how this process can be right for a player.

I have just turned 21, Fede Redondo still has time to make relevant decisions that will direct the first years of his career in the best possible way., arrival at Inter Miami could get a big boost, need to do more messi as leader and godfather, but his stay will last for a few more months argentina can increase its value, for example happened Enzo Fernandez.