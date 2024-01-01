Federals have already created history in the Caribbean Series

Federal de Chiriquí made the best start of all-time for a Panamanian team in the Caribbean Classic, posting an undefeated 4–0 record

With a guaranteed ticket to the semi-finals to go in search of the title, Federales de Chiriquí has ​​already made history at Miami 2024 among all the Panamanian teams that have participated in the Caribbean Series history since 1949.

Federal defeated Criollos de Caguas 9-7 on Monday night and remains the only undefeated team in the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series with a 4-0 record, and thus the first Panamanian team to start a streak of at least three wins in 18 Caribbean games. It became. Classics were played.

Panama beat Puerto Rico and punched their ticket to the Caribbean Series semi-finals, remaining undefeated. Luis Gutierrez/Orte Photo/Getty Images

editorial selection 2 related

Chiriquí overcame the start of the Caribbean Series to the previous Panamanian champions, Toros de Herrera, who started 2019 with a 2–0 start and finished the round robin with a 3–1 lead, before winning the final game against Cuba 4–0. Finished with 1 point. ,

That year Herrera was the second Panamanian team to win at least four games in the Caribbean Series, a feat accomplished only by Carta Vieja in 1950, when it was champion with a 5–2 record.

Federal equaled the Panamanian team’s best win, which Carta Vieja had achieved in the year of the title, when it started with a loss and then had four wins, assuring them an extra game for the championship, in which They won 9–3 against Criollos. de Caguas.

espn+ in spanish LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLB, UFC, Boxing and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and more. Subscribe here

Chiriquí is now the third Panamanian team with at least four wins, but has at least three more games to reach Carta Vieja’s fifth and sixth, which would give it a new record.

Under the command of José Mayorga, Federal is also the first Canal team to start with a 2-0 record in two different Caribbean Series, as it did so in 2021 with Herrera on the best start.

Take ESPN everywhere If you want to get the best information from the sports world, download the app now.

espn.com/app »

Only three other Panamanian teams have managed to start the Caribbean Series with a win, Spur Cola in 1949, Carta Vieja in 1954, and Astronautas de los Santos in 2022. In the remaining 12 series, they have always started with a loss.

Panama will complete the Miami 2024 round robin by facing Venezuela on Tuesday and the Dominican Republic on Wednesday. Their record in the second leg since 2019 is 2-2 after going 12-12 in the first leg against Venezuela. Whereas against Dominican Republic it is 1-6. The third guaranteed game is Thursday’s semi-final against a defined opponent.