Federico Redondo makes his Inter Miami debut

From the start, Fede took command of the Inter Miami midfield based around Sergio Busquets, recovering some balls and distributing the play with skill, as always, despite some unforced errors, perhaps arising from the start. However, the play that marked his early stage Very strong elbow that he gave to Jacob Schaffenberg of CanadaThe author of a double wishes to regain possession after losing it in an attack.

Luckily for him, Mexican referee Marco Ortiz ‘forgave’ him for the kick that hit Messi, just like Lucas McNaughton, and only reprimanded him. VAR did not call him. At the end of the first half, Redondo got into finishing position, but his forced header caused no problems for goalkeeper Joe Willis.

In the second half, the Albiceleste midfielder remained present on the field, although there was not much activity in the recovery as Inter Miami controlled the ball in search of a tie, which they achieved on the hour mark. Tang Redondo was replaced on 91 minutes By Lawson Sunderland, dressed in pink, concluding an acknowledged premiere.

“I think it was a tough match, they have a great team, but the draw is at least fair”the 21-year-old footballer said in the middle of the playing field.

And he concluded: “The series is open, we know the away goal works too, so we’ll try to play a great game at home. We’re going to go out just like we did today, to see game three score.”

The Florida team started the season in MLS with a 2-0 win against Real Salt Lake, and then played a miserable draw against LA Galaxy. Upon returning home, they defeated Orlando City (5–0) in the Derby del Sol, in a match in which Messi and Suárez performed brilliantly. And this Thursday they draw 2-2 with Nashville in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup, a competition that grants place to the Club World Cup. Next Wednesday (9:15 p.m. ARG), the rematch takes place in Miami.

Nashville, a team from the state of Tennessee, which was defeated by Inter Miami on penalties in the League Cup final, began its journey in the continental competition in the first round, where it defeated Moca of the Dominican Republic 7–0 on aggregate (0). Defeated by. -3 and 4-0). Locally, they trade draws vs. deposits. New York Red Bulls (0-0) and Colorado Rapids (1-1).

Redondo’s last official match was on 8 February, when he scored a brace for the Argentina under-23 national team in a 3–3 draw with Paraguay. On the last date of Pre-Olympics. Unfortunately, in that match he reached three yellow cards in the tournament, so he was absent in the win against Brazil that gave Javier Mascherano’s team Olympic qualification.

At club level, Redondo, who played the first six games at the Venezuela Pre-Olympics, had not appeared since a 1-1 draw between Argentinos Juniors and Barracas Central on November 28 last year. El Bicho, who was born in Madrid, also played at the 2023 U-20 World Cup, making a total of 56 appearances and scoring two goals.