Feel-good film special on Netflix scores well with audience



Live action animation movies continue to do well and many of them appear on the silver screen every year. think of movies like Sonic, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, Tom and Jerry and Lyle, Lyle, the alligator. The latter is now in the Netflix Top 10.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Or Will Alligator Directing comes from duo Will Speck and Josh Gordon (office christmas party) and Netflix describes the comedy as “Feel good” And “animal friends”, In the English version you’ll hear the voices of Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scooter McEnery, Brett Gelman and Ego Nvodim.

well received

in 2022 Will Alligator A reasonable success for Sony Pictures. Reception was also good, with Rotten Tomatoes scoring 72 percent on Tomatometer and 3.1/5 on Moviemeter. FilmTotaal critic Didier Becu passes away 3.5 stars Gave in my review, also enjoyed with Will.

“It’s a pity that the makers opted for a musical. Somehow it was a necessary choice, because the alligator can sing but not talk, yet Shawn Mendes’ screaming gets boring at times.” Forecast Other than that, that’s the only downside to this adorable family film that will bring young and old to their knees,” Didier said.

now on netflix

Laugh and sing along with Will the Crocodile? You can stream it right here on Netflix.

Josh and his parents are shocked to find a singing alligator in their attic, but they soon learn to love it. If only his grumpy neighbor felt the same way!