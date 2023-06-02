Feet off the floor with Dancefloor Dandies – Ad Weghel | City newspaper Weghel

+Video



Veghel | on the Noordkade in Veghel, OOn Sunday afternoon, June 4th from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, you can hear live music again. this time with a performance by cover band The Dancefloor Dandies. The band plays funk-pop, which means very melodic songs from the last two decades, with terrible horns. Think pop with flashes of soul, funk, groove and R&B.

Dandies won’t leave their beds for anything less than a good party. And you mainly find them on the steps near Nijmegen or you see them hanging in the nearest chandelier.

And if you look closer, they also play in Doetinchem, Den Bosch and next Sunday in Veghel.

dance moves

This Sunday enjoy songs from Goldband, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, Typhoon, Youth of Today and Son Miux. “So come on over and show off your dance moves on the steamy dance floor. And if you want more information, just click on www.dancefloordandies.nl. You can check out some photos and videos there right away to get you in the mood,” the cafe reports on NoordKid.

Admission to the performance is free.