Felipe Massa sues FIA, F1 and Ecclestone over 2008 championship

Massa lost that championship and argues that it was because of that result that it should have been annulled.

SAO PAULO (AP) – Former pilot of formula 1 felip massa indicated on Monday that it had filed a lawsuit against it in a London court FIAThe governing body of motor sport, as well as formula one management (FOM) and Bernie Ecclestone In an attempt to claim the 2008 title.

The 42-year-old Brazilian said on Monday he is seeking $82 million in damages, according to documents obtained. The Associated Press, This amount includes prize money and other possible deals he could have received as champion.

Felipe Massa, who has stated since last year that he is the “legitimate” champion of the 2008 championship due to the incident known as “Crashgast”. The 42-year-old Brazilian, who has never won a driver’s championship, finished runner-up behind Lewis Hamilton For one point.

Felipe Massa wants $82 million for what happened in the 2008 championship, specifically in Singapore. AP Photo/Andre Penner

former pilot of ferrari And Williams He indicated in the statement that his case will be heard by the King’s Bench Division of the Supreme Court.

Massa’s decision came after months of preliminary steps in which his lawyers asked motor sport’s governing bodies to respond publicly to allegations of breach of contract.

“I always said I would fight to the end,” Massa said in a statement. “Because the FIA ​​and FOM have decided to do nothing, we will try to correct the historical injustice in court. The case is now in the hands of lawyers and they are fully authorized to do whatever is necessary to achieve justice.”

are in relation to the allegations singapore grand prix 2008, when the Brazilian nelson pickett jr, Deliberately crashed to help his partner renault fernando alonso To win the race.

Team Renault Eventually she was punished, but the consequences came and she had to give birth Lewis Hamilton Beat Felipe Massa For the championship.

Last year, Bernie EcclestoneWho were the leaders of f1he said in an interview f1 Insider learned in 2008 that Piquet Jr. crashed on purpose. He said he decided not to investigate the incident until the end of the campaign, when it was too late to change the outcome.

FIA he pointed AP Who will not comment. The FOM has not responded to requests for comment. AP,

“Defendants’ actions caused Plaintiff significant financial loss,” the document states. The following year news of a race-fixing scandal involving Piquet Jr. emerged.

The pilot document also states that FIA will not immediately investigate crashgate “This is a very serious form of irregularity.”

Bernie Ecclestone told the British Press Association that he agreed the case should go to court.

Ecclestone said, “If you had asked me, I would have said that suing and letting an English judge decide what is right and what is wrong is the right thing to do.” He said, “I can’t say anything about what the result will be. From their point of view, it is better for an English judge to give judgement. This will be more helpful for them.”

Felipe Massa commented in an interview in August with The Associated Press That he has more evidence of wrongdoing to support his case. The Brazilian assured that he is also considering presenting other cases related to the same incident in other countries.

“Many pilots support me in this, but they don’t want to talk. He then said, “I have no regrets, justice is better here.”

jean todtformer team manager ferrari During the tenure of Massa and former President FIAHe commented in an interview with the Italian newspaper “La StampaIn December who also admitted that singapore grand prix 2008 should have been canceled due to Crashgate.