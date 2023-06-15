Femke Hermans will defend her world title on Saturday, but is already looking ahead: “It is my dream to fight for other world titles as well” (Roosdal)

Femke Hermans with her IBO belt. “I want to show myself to the public and the sponsors on Saturday. It’s in my own country, London is not far away and those who follow me will be happy to see me at work again. , © EBM

Promoter Boxing Manager Ezzeddine Laggoune has lined up an impressive line-up for fight night in Roosdaal on Saturday 17 June. There is no doubt that Famke Hermans tops the charts, defending her world title against Swede Maria Lindbergh in the IBO super welter. The 33-year-old Steinfelds has left nothing to chance, looks sharper than ever and is clearly ready for a title fight.

In mid-December last year, Hermans pulled off a huge surprise by grabbing the belt at the IBO in Canada. So she has to defend it on Saturday and the boxer from Steinhafel trained hard for it. “At my club, Boxing Club Buffy in Thieu, Hainaut, I once entered the ring for a camp,” Hermans says. “I drive five days a week to train. Plus, there are some physical training sessions on top of that. I’m good with Buffy and have never boxed better. I’m 200 percent ready for this fight.” I want to stay, I want to show myself to the public and sponsors. It’s in my own country, London is not far away and those who follow me will be happy to see me at work again.

sixth option

Hermans entered the ring against Swedish Maria Lindbergh on Friday and she is very happy that at the age of 42, she still has a chance to win a world title. He also showed it on his social media. Hermans: “She’s a little smaller than me, but a real tank. She punches from cover and always gets ahead. It’s also someone who keeps going. For Lindbergh, this will be his last big chance. In any case In, she is not tired in any way, because when she was asked to this camp she immediately said yes. Canadian Mary Spencer did not want to retaliate, the next four on the list already had a game and finally It was Lindbergh, the sixth, who took the bait. In my opinion, it promises to be a tough fight, but I never settle for an easy fight.”

Win Saturday or not, Harman is burning with ambition and looking even further ahead. “It is my dream to step into the ring against Natasha Jones. He holds titles in the IBF, WBC and WBO. He will have to defend it soon, but so far he has no opponents. I am also in that ranking, but in boxing you have to be patient and that opportunity may never come. Just look at what Delphine Parsoon has gone through. And yes, Jones is in manager Eddie Hearn’s stable as well,” Hermans says.