FEPCUBE hosts a showcase in Miami Dade with MLB teams

A showcase was held this Friday, February 9, on the grounds of Miami Dade College North Campus With scouts from five teams big league, It was organized by the Cuban Professional Baseball Federation. (FEPCUBE) And this A&F Sports Agency,

The agency is led by Gladys Alonso, the first Cuban-American woman certified by the mlb As a sports agent. It was established in 2013 and has more than 10 years of experience.

The event started at 10 am and was attended by Scouts from five organizations big league, These are: Tampa Bay Rays, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers. In addition, scouts from two Mexican League teams were in attendance.

Tomorrow FEPCUBE Announced that a total of eight players associated with the organization will be present. But it was possible that the list could have been expanded, and it did; Ultimately 18 athletes participated.

FEPCUBE Introduces Ten New Players at Showcase in Miami Dade

The first roster included Herrol Vazquez, Andy Martin, Marco Romero,. eddie diaz, Eliah Villanueva, Luis Turon Jr., Luis Suarez and Andy Valdes. Eventually 10 more members joined.

Catcher LeFranc Graveman, 25, infielder Luis Medina, 26, and 29-year-old outfielder Juliet Fabregat were some of the new additions. Pitcher Rafi Vazquez, outfielder Anthony Diaz, and infielder Yasser Diaz also appeared.

Andy Valdes, outfielder Brandom Pérez, right-handed pitcher Anthony Boix and outfielder Yan Carlos Cepero also took advantage of the opportunity.

Undoubtedly this was a great opportunity for all these players. It is too early to know the results of the showcase, but the truth is that FEPCUBE It is proving to be an essential option for all those Cuban players who have not been able to find teams to continue their respective careers.