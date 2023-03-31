He is about to turn 39 years old and when he finishes saying it, he travels directly to his childhood and remembers that he was “very gamer”. His name is Fernando Diez and he is the CEO of Leviatán, one of the teams with the best infrastructure and very well positioned in the most important tournaments.

Fernando Diez, the CEO of a technology company that founded Leviatán

-Lets start by the beginning. How was your relationship with video games?

—I had my competitive time with PES 2008 many years ago, but due to work and time, I was never able to dedicate myself fully. In the pandemic that put everyone’s life on hold, I thought: do I do something or do I continue playing Call of Duty? That’s when together with a group of people we founded our team, Leviatán.

“Wait, let’s not fast forward in time yet. What did you play as a boy?

—My old man traveled a lot so he brought me the Nintendo, then the Super Nintendo. He played a lot on console, but basically he played a lot of fichines. My favorite games were Mario and Daytona was played a lot at that time and (without any shame he says) I think I was the best Virtua Tennis player in Argentina. In its first year of existence, the Leviathan team took the Master Flow League title, won the Season of Games. In Free Fire they went from fighting to avoid being relegated to being one of the best teams.

How are you as an entrepreneur?

—Very demanding, always with good vibes and respect but very demanding. I think we are in an industry where if you don’t do things well you won’t get there, it’s very difficult, but I’m always open to dialogue and we have a board of directors that when things are voted for and I lose, nothing happens.

“When is Leviathan formed?”

—During the pandemic, I played Call of Duty a lot, and I was sick with Wordox, I played 20 hours a day and with my friends, with whom I practiced, we decided to sign up for tournaments to compete and there was always a group of guys who beat us. That’s when I said, well, it’s time to put together a serious team, and we started towards that side that always interested me a lot. Enough of playing so much and let’s put the team forward. That’s how we got together to put together a business plan and that’s where Leviathan was born, and the truth is, we never imagined being where we are in such a short time. There was a big change in the Free Fire League, from some players to the training method and the mentality of the team. It was a great job of the mental part of Leviathan carried out by the staff, and in this way they became one of the best teams in the tournament.

And they didn’t stop growing.

—With a lot of effort we grew and when you grow a lot sometimes problems come, but luckily we gradually adapted and now we have another 5-year plan to move forward. We are very happy because we really expected to be in a world league in the fifth year and we are already in the third year. We are a long way ahead because the industry has been growing and now it is in a complex environment worldwide, but there are also publishers like Riot, who released a game like Valorant. We knew how to see when this roster became available and we saw how to capitalize on it and what tools to give it to reach its best potential.

—What other things do you attribute the growth to?

—We invested a lot in human resources and marketing, we made a big bet and we knew how to capitalize on it to become one of the most important teams in the region.

“And with Valorant?”

—There we realized that we were up for a lot because of the human team we had. Although at the beginning we lost many finals with Krü, I think we have adapted and we can become one of the most important teams in the world and compete for that place. When Onur (team coach) came in, he gave her a different winning mentality than the one we had, with a very intensive and professional work methodology, that’s where I realized that the team is ready for great things.

—As you were saying, they recently lost finals with Krü, but one day it changed

—Uh, that final from 3 to 0 and with the result of the third map was to show that we were there, for great things, because at that moment the whole world knew that we were the best in Latin America.

—Let’s talk about structure

—At one time we had to start building large offices because we were in Palermo and Villa Urquiza. Palermo with a gaming office and we thought it didn’t make sense to have everything separately. Let’s do something all together and simpler on a logistical level, in short, something first class. Now we are very proud of what we did. We believe that it is very important to professionalize the accounting, legal, commercial and psychology areas because it is essential for what is to come.

—CEO of esports or businessman?

—I could not differentiate it, but I think I prefer the esports one because it is a passion. Actually, I prefer the Fernando person, who does everything with a lot of passion and demand. There is no way to get where you want with just a good team, Fernando knows it and what moves the entire structure that he manages is the demand that he places on everything he initiates.

Keep reading:

Coscu: “My identity makes me an improviser, I make content with what they give me”

Tobías Viloch, the young promise of Boca Juniors who began his career in 9z Team

Natalí Doreski, the former lioness who founded an esports club