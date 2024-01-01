Fernando Diniz was expelled from the Brazilian national team

Fernando Diniz is no longer the coach of the Brazilian national team.

A day after being replaced in command of the CBF, Edmundo Rodríguez made the decision, but did not speak directly to Diniz. He informed Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt that he no longer had his coach.

As reported on Thursday espn.com.br, current thoughts are Dorival Jr. took over as national team coach. Edmundo has already spoken to its president Julio Casares Sao PauloAnd understood that to keep him employed he would have to pay a fine of three months’ salary (approximately R$ 2 million).

Diniz was appointed by the CBF in July 2023 as a kind of interim coach of the Brazilian national team, with a contract for only one year. The idea was that he would remain in office only until carlo ancelotti Terminated his contract with Real Madrid.

However, the Italian coach never ratified the agreement with CBF and renewed his contract with the merengue club.

Libertadores champion with Fluminense, Fernando Diniz could not repeat his good performances in the few games he had in charge of the team. In six matches in the South American qualifiers, they won only two, drew one and lost three. So far, Brazil is only in sixth place in the World Cup.