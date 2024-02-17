Fernando Gago faces Mazatlán coaching staff

At the end of matchday 7 play the Guadalajara coach faced Gilberto Adam, assistant to Ismael Rescalvo, the coach of Mazatlán.

Fernando GagoTechnician of ShivajAnd gilberto adam,technical Assistant MazatlánWas involved in an incident at the end of the Matchday 7 match played at El Encanto Stadium.

The Herd tactician and Ismael Rescalvo’s assistant exchanged complaints and confronted each other in the hallway towards the stadium’s locker room, can be seen in a video published by Azteca Deportes.

You can see in the video Fernando Gago And gilberto adam In a dialogue that ensues, the players surround themselves and begin yelling at each other and lightly pushing each other.

Fernando Gago faces the Mazatlán coaching staff after a thrilling draw. Imago7/Rafael Vadillo

In the images you can see Victor Guzman, author of Two Goals Shivaj from this perspective Mazatlán, Raul Rangel and Isaac Brizuela escorting their coach. Canoneros coach Ismael Rescalvo also appears at the scene and tries to defuse the moment.

Moments later, El Encanto stadium staff shouted for support and more elements responded to the call and began to disperse the group of players who had witnessed the incident. Fernando Gago And Gilberto Adam.

Fernando Hierro was seen talking after the fight ended Fernando Gago,

Shivaj Lost a two-goal lead and the match ended in a draw. Mazatlán, At the end of the game, the Herd’s coach explained in a press conference that the Canoneros’ score was preceded by Guadalajara’s errors.

“Later in the second half we scored again and we made a mistake by missing the game for the first opponent goal, we kept thinking about that mistake and what happened, the opponent was already at height and shooting the cross. That’s how he scored”, he commented.